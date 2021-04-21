



DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG





/ Key word(s): Quarter Results













CLIQ Digital AG: First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Invitation

















21.04.2021 / 10:00









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Corporate News



21 April 2021

CLIQ Digital AG: First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Invitation

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, will announce its First Quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday 6 May 2021.

Management Board member, Ben Bos, will present CLIQ Digital"s 1Q 2021 financial results during an audio conference call. This earnings call will commence at 2.00 p.m. CEST and be conducted in English.

The quarterly statement and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be published at 7.30 a.m. CEST on: https://cliqdigital.ag/investors.

Participants are kindly requested to register for attending the call (and will then receive personalised dial-in details) by clicking on the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4I51umLtTPC9_9xgQHQJVQ

Ben Bos will answer questions submitted via email to investors@cliqdigital.com no later than 60 minutes prior to the call.

A recording of the webcast will be available following the call at https://cliqdigital.ag/investors/financials.

Financial calendar 2021:

Virtual Annual General Meeting (12 p.m. CEST)

Thursday

29 April 2021

1Q 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call (2 p.m. CEST)

Thursday

6 May 2021

2Q/6M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call

Tuesday

3 August 2021

3Q/9M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call

Tuesday

2 November 2021



For further information, please contact

CLIQ Digital AG

Investor Relations

Sebastian McCoskrie | Michael Kriszun

Mob.: +49 151 52043659 | +49 151 52207955

Email: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com | m.kriszun@cliqdigital.com

www.cliqdigital.ag/investors

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH (PR adviser)

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel.: +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The company has a long-standing and successful history in expert digital marketing and offering niche products for the mass market at competitive prices. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employs staff of 100 from 29 different nationalities as at 31 December 2020. The company is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. CLIQ Digital is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The company is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.