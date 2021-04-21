DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG: First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Invitation

Corporate News

21 April 2021



CLIQ Digital AG: First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Invitation



CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, will announce its First Quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday 6 May 2021.



Management Board member, Ben Bos, will present CLIQ Digital"s 1Q 2021 financial results during an audio conference call. This earnings call will commence at 2.00 p.m. CEST and be conducted in English.



The quarterly statement and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be published at 7.30 a.m. CEST on: https://cliqdigital.ag/investors.



Participants are kindly requested to register for attending the call (and will then receive personalised dial-in details) by clicking on the link below:



https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4I51umLtTPC9_9xgQHQJVQ



Ben Bos will answer questions submitted via email to investors@cliqdigital.com no later than 60 minutes prior to the call.



A recording of the webcast will be available following the call at https://cliqdigital.ag/investors/financials.



Financial calendar 2021:















Virtual Annual General Meeting (12 p.m. CEST) Thursday 29 April 2021
1Q 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call (2 p.m. CEST) Thursday 6 May 2021
2Q/6M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call Tuesday 3 August 2021
3Q/9M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call Tuesday 2 November 2021

 

For further information, please contact



CLIQ Digital AG



Investor Relations



Sebastian McCoskrie | Michael Kriszun



Mob.: +49 151 52043659 | +49 151 52207955



Email: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com | m.kriszun@cliqdigital.com



www.cliqdigital.ag/investors



CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH (PR adviser)



Susan Hoffmeister



Tel.: +49 89 125 09 03-33



Email: sh@crossalliance.de



www.crossalliance.de



About CLIQ Digital:



CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The company has a long-standing and successful history in expert digital marketing and offering niche products for the mass market at competitive prices. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employs staff of 100 from 29 different nationalities as at 31 December 2020. The company is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. CLIQ Digital is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The company is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.















21.04.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
