Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



Compleo Charging Solutions AG



Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a



44309 Dortmund



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

21 Apr 2021



3. New total number of voting rights:

3895828







