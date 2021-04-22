DGAP-Ad-hoc: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results





Logwin AG: Logwin with significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first quarter





21-Apr-2021 / 17:44 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (market abuse regulation)

Logwin with significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first quarter

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - Revenues of the Logwin Group increased by 34.4 % to EUR 363.9 million in the first three months of 2021 (2020: EUR 270.8 million). The business segment Air + Ocean generated sales of EUR 288.5 million, significantly higher than the previous year by EUR 108.0 million (2020: EUR 180.5 million), due to high freight rates in ocean freight and air freight and due to recovering volumes compared to the first quarter of 2020. However the Solutions business segment"s revenue of EUR 75.5m was significantly below the previous year"s figure of EUR 90.4 million, mainly due to the impact of the Corona pandemic on network activities for the retail sector and planned declines in contract logistics. In total the Logwin Group achieved an operating result (EBITA) of EUR 16.4 million in the first three months of 2021 (2020: EUR 9.4 million), exceeding the previous year"s result by EUR 7.0 million. The Logwin Group"s net profit for the period amounted to EUR 12.5 million in the first three months of 2021 (2020: EUR 6.1 million).

The aforementioned key performance indicators (KPIs) are an integral part of Logwin Group"s system of key figures and are described and defined in the section "Financial Performance Management" of the management report of the Annual Financial Report 2020 in line with the European Securities and Markets Authority"s (ESMA) Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APM) dated 5 October 2015.

Person making the notification: Sebastian Esser, Member of the Board of Directors (Chief Financial Officer)

About Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2020, the group generated sales of EUR 1.1bn and currently employs about 4,200 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

