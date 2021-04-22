DGAP-PVR: MLP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

HanseMerkur Krankenversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit, Hamburg, Germany notified us on April 20, 2021 pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG in connection with exceeding the threshold of 10% of the voting rights on April 16, 2021 as follows:



1. the acquisition represents a financial investment with the aim of asset growth and ultimately serves to generate trading profits.



2. depending on individual company parameters of the issuer, the notifying party intends to acquire further shares - and thus voting rights - within the next 12 months in order to expand the financial investment.



3. Influence on the composition of administrative, management and supervisory bodies is sought if and to the extent that this appears expedient to promote the financial objectives pursuant to no. 1 above.



4. if and to the extent that this appears reasonable in order to promote the financial objectives pursuant to No. 1 above, a change in the dividend policy will be sought, which may have an indirect effect on the ratio of equity to debt financing.



 



The acquisition was made from own funds.

















Language: English
Company: MLP SE

Alte Heerstraße 40

69168 Wiesloch

Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de





 
