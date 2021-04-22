DGAP-AFR: SPORTTOTAL AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die SPORTTOTAL AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.04.2021

Ort: https://www.sporttotal.com/investor-relations/kennzahlen-finanzberichte/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Deutschland
Internet: www.sporttotal.com





 
