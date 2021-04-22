DGAP-Ad-hoc: KROMI Logistik AG / Key word(s): Forecast





KROMI raises revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2020/2021





21-Apr-2021 / 18:34 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KROMI raises revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2020/2021

Hamburg, 21 April 2021 - KROMI Logistik AG ("KROMI" or "Company") is raising its revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2020/2021.

Following a better-than-expected first half of the year, KROMI continued its positive performance in the third quarter of the fiscal year, which has been challenging due to the Corona pandemic. As a result, KROMI has adjusted its forecast for the fiscal year 2020/2021 ending 30 June 2021.

Based on current information, the Company expects revenues to increase by 8-10% compared to the previous fiscal year (previous year: EUR 69.4 million). This development is expected to lead to an improved operating result in the mid six-digit EUR range. This outlook is subject to the continuing uncertainties with regard to the Corona pandemic.

Previously, KROMI forecasted revenues at the previous year"s level and a balanced operating result.



Company profile:

KROMI, Hamburg, is a manufacturer-independent specialist for optimizing tool availability and tool use, in particular for technically demanding cutting tools for metal and plastics processing in machining operations. As a trustworthy and transparent partner to the manufacturing industry, KROMI combines machining technology, data management, lean logistics processes and tool trading to create convincing overall solutions. By means of networked automatic tool dispensers in the customer"s production area with simultaneous digital inventory controlling, KROMI ensures the optimum use and availability of the necessary operating resources at the right time and in the right place. The aim of KROMI"s activities is to always offer machining companies the highest customer benefits. For this purpose, the processes on the customer side are continuously analyzed in detail, opportunities and potential for improvement are identified and thus the tool supply with all the necessary services is optimally integrated. KROMI currently has facilities in Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Spain and Brazil. In addition, KROMI is also active in seven other European countries. On the Internet at: www.kromi.de

