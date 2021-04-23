





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

AMCO Service GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Albert

Last name(s):

Büll

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

ENCAVIS AG





b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0006095003





b) Nature of the transaction

Kauf





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

16,079428 EUR





844137,84 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

16,0794 EUR





844137,8400 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-19; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



