1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: AMCO Service GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Albert
Last name(s): Büll
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ENCAVIS AG


b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006095003


b) Nature of the transaction

Kauf


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
15,797736 EUR 1579773,60 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
15,7977 EUR 1579773,6000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-20; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com





 
