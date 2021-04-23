DGAP-AFR: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.04.2021

Ort: http://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.04.2021

Ort: http://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft

Friedrich-Wilhelm-Str. 18

53113 Bonn

Deutschland
Internet: www.infas-holding.de





 
