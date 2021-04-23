DGAP-AFR: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021

Address: http://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021

Address: http://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/













Language: English
Company: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft

Friedrich-Wilhelm-Str. 18

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.infas-holding.de





 
