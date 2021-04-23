DGAP-Adhoc: Continental announces preliminary key data for the first quarter of 2021
2021. április 23., péntek, 12:20
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
The financial results of Continental AG in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 are above current average analyst expectations. Based on preliminary data, key financial results of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 are as follows:
Continental continues to experience numerous challenges in its business activities, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the continued shortage of semiconductors, increasing costs for raw materials, constraints related to logistics as well as uncertainty and volatility in customer demand. In addition, the planned increase in research and development expenses in the Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area will have a greater effect in subsequent quarters. Due to the aforementioned factors, the outlook for fiscal 2021 remains unchanged to those described in the 2020 Annual Report.
The quarterly statement for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 will be released on May 6, 2021.
"Adjusted EBIT" is defined in the Glossary of Financial Terms on page 42 of the 2020 Annual Report, which is available at www.continental-ir.com.
Contact:
Person making the notification: Bernard Wang, Head of IR
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Continental AG
|Vahrenwalder Straße 9
|30165 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511 938-1068
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 938-1080
|E-mail:
|ir@conti.de
|Internet:
|www.continental-corporation.com/de
|ISIN:
|DE0005439004
|WKN:
|543900
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1187967
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1187967 23-Apr-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]