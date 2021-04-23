DGAP-Adhoc: Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Evotec to resign from office effective as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2021

2021. április 23., péntek, 13:03





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Evotec to resign from office effective as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2021


23-Apr-2021 / 13:03 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Evotec to resign from office effective as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2021

Hamburg, Germany - Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange; EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480) announces that today the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr Wolfgang Plischke, has informed the Company of his decision to resign from his office in the Supervisory Board of Evotec SE effective as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2021 due to personal reasons. Prof. Dr Plischke has been serving in the Supervisory Board as Chairman since 2014.



 



Contact:

Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer



Evotec SE

Manfred Eigen Campus

Essener Bogen 7

22419 Hamburg, Germany



Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242

Email: werner.lanthaler@evotec.com










23-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: Evotec SE

Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7

22419 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1187983





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1187983  23-Apr-2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187983&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum