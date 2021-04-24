DGAP-DD: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Zweigle

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900IDFHN9MQ3WUD64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005403901


b) Nature of the transaction


Buy (discounted purchase from employee option program 2016 with subscription price of EUR 74.00 / share)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
74.00 EUR 7474.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
74.0000 EUR 7474.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-23; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














