DGAP-AFR: Sto SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. április 23., péntek, 16:23







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sto SE & Co. KGaA


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Sto SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








23.04.2021 / 16:23



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Sto SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021

Address: https://www.sto.de/s/investor-relations













23.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Sto SE & Co. KGaA

Ehrenbachstraße 1

79780 Stühlingen

Germany
Internet: www.sto.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1188055  23.04.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188055&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum