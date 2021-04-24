DGAP-AFR: MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

MLP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2021

Address: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2021

Address: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/













