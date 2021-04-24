DGAP-AFR: MLP SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die MLP SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.05.2021

Ort: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.05.2021

Ort: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/













