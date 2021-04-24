



HENSOLDT AG welcomes LEONARDO as a new major shareholder

















HENSOLDT welcomes LEONARDO as a new major shareholder

Taufkirchen, 24 April 2021 - LEONARDO S.p.A. announced today that it has signed a purchase agreement for 25.1 percent of the shares in HENSOLDT AG with HENSOLDT"s majority shareholder Square Lux Holding II S.à r.l., a portfolio company of investment funds advised by KKR. HENSOLDT thus will gain one additional major shareholder and future potential strategic partner. The sale is subject to usual regulatory closing conditions. Square Lux Holding II S.à r.l. will still hold around 18 percent of HENSOLDT after completion of the sale to LEONARDO S.p.A. and after completion of the sale to Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) which acts on behalf of the German Federal Government. Square Lux Holding II S.à r.l. had agreed to sell a stake of 25.1% to KfW in March 2021.

Thomas Müller, CEO of HENSOLDT, said: "We very much welcome LEONARDO"s investment in HENSOLDT. With this transaction, we will have a second long-term anchor shareholder in our company and a strong potential strategic partner with whom we are already successfully working together on a number of programs. As a leading provider of sensor solutions for defence and security applications it has always been our goal to play a decisive role in the consolidation of the European defence market. We see multiple opportunities of working together with LEONARDO to further support our successful strategy and to be able to strengthen HENSOLDT"s long-term growth.

As an independent, listed company, HENSOLDT has successfully expanded its leading market position in recent months. As an important technology partner and strategic supplier of key national technology, HENSOLDT plays a significant role in decisive areas of the German defence and security sector. The shareholder structure therefore safeguards both German security interests and the independence of the company.

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a German champion in the defence industry with a leading market position in Europe and global reach. The company, headquartered in Taufkirchen near Munich, develops sensor solutions for defence and security applications. As a technology leader, HENSOLDT is also continuously expanding its portfolio in cyber and developing new products to combat a wide range of threats based on innovative approaches to data management, robotics and cybersecurity. With more than 5,600 employees, HENSOLDT generated revenues of EUR 1.2 billion in 2020. HENSOLDT is listed on SDAX index of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

www.hensoldt.net

