DGAP-AFR: bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2021. április 26., hétfő, 10:00







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: bet-at-home.com AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements








26.04.2021 / 10:00



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



bet-at-home.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 03, 2021

Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/finance/download


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 03, 2021

Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/finance/download













26.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: bet-at-home.com AG

Tersteegenstrasse 30

40474 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.bet-at-home.ag





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1188141  26.04.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188141&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum