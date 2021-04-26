DGAP-CMS: Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

 



Acquisition of treasury shares - 49. Interim Announcement

 



In the period from 19April 2021 through 23 April 2021, in total 68 shares were acquired as part of the Logwin AG share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 17 March 2020 for 18 March 2020 pursuance of Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.



Shares were acquired as follows:





















Date Total number of

shares acquired		 Volume-weighted

average price (Euro)
19 April 2021 4 168.0000
20 April 2021 10 166.0000
21 April 2021 31 172.8710
22 April 2021 23 186.5652
23 April 2021 0 0.0000

 

The total number of shares acquired so far in the period from 18 March 2020 through 23 April 2021 in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 3,692 shares.



The share buyback was carried out by an independent bank of Logwin AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 (1b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:



https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/share/share-buyback-program-2020.html


Grevenmacher, 26 April 2021



Logwin AG

The Board of Directors
















Language: English
Company: Logwin AG

an de Längten 5

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com





 
