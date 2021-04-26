

GRENKE: Publication of audited consolidated financial statements on May 21, 2021 - preliminary figures on April 30, 2021



Baden-Baden, Germany, April 26, 2021: GRENKE AG announces that the auditing firm KPMG envisages the audit opinion for the 2020 consolidated financial statements for May 17, 2021. KPMG has communicated this in a letter to the Supervisory Board. In this letter, KPMG confirms that audit evidence and required information have largely been furnished and are currently being examined by KPMG. Following endorsement of the consolidated financial statements by the Supervisory Board, the Company will publish the Annual Report 2020 on May 21, 2021.



Thereby, GRENKE is specifying the expectation formulated on April 7, 2021, to receive the audit opinion for the consolidated financial statements in the coming weeks. As also envisaged in the announcement of April 7, 2021, GRENKE will publish preliminary 2020 financial year figures on April 30, 2021 and present them at a virtual press conference and a virtual analyst conference. The respective invitations will be sent out shortly.



For further information, please contact:



GRENKE AG



Anke Linnartz



Neuer Markt 2



76532 Baden-Baden



Phone: +49 7221 5007-204



Email: investor@grenke.de



Website: www.grenke.com



Press contact



Stefan Wichmann



Executive Communications Consulting



Alfred-Bierwirth-Weg 2



D-53572 Unkel (near Bonn)



Email: presse@grenke.de



Mobile: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300







Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About GRENKE





The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE"s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE"s activities.



Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Company operates in 33 countries and employs more



than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).











