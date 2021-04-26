DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Publication of audited consolidated financial statements on May 21, 2021 - preliminary figures on April 30, 2021
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
GRENKE: Publication of audited consolidated financial statements on May 21, 2021 - preliminary figures on April 30, 2021
Baden-Baden, Germany, April 26, 2021: GRENKE AG announces that the auditing firm KPMG envisages the audit opinion for the 2020 consolidated financial statements for May 17, 2021. KPMG has communicated this in a letter to the Supervisory Board. In this letter, KPMG confirms that audit evidence and required information have largely been furnished and are currently being examined by KPMG. Following endorsement of the consolidated financial statements by the Supervisory Board, the Company will publish the Annual Report 2020 on May 21, 2021.
Thereby, GRENKE is specifying the expectation formulated on April 7, 2021, to receive the audit opinion for the consolidated financial statements in the coming weeks. As also envisaged in the announcement of April 7, 2021, GRENKE will publish preliminary 2020 financial year figures on April 30, 2021 and present them at a virtual press conference and a virtual analyst conference. The respective invitations will be sent out shortly.
For further information, please contact:
Press contact
About GRENKE
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Company operates in 33 countries and employs more
