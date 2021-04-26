





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















26.04.2021 / 11:32







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: April 27, 2021



Address:

Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 27, 2021Address: http://www.pittler-maschinenfabrik.de

























26.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



