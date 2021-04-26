





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: thyssenkrupp AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















26.04.2021 / 13:01







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021



Address:

thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2020/2021:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 11, 2021Address: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 11, 2021Address: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications

























26.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



