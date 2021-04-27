Wacker Neuson SE, Munich



WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 4

In the period from April 19, 2021 up to and including April 23, 2021 a total of 130,027 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total number of shares repurchased in the period from April 19, 2021 up to and including



April 23, 2021 daily, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date

Total no of repurchased shares (piece)

Volume-weighted average price (EUR)

Volume (EUR)

April 19, 2021

23,750

21.53516

511,460.00

April 20, 2021

30,000

21.07417

632,225.00

April 21, 2021

25,000

20.60500

515,125.00

April 22, 2021

22,500

21.16667

476,250.00

April 23, 2021

28,777

21.10876

607,446.86



The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 283,677 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Munich, April 26, 2021

Wacker Neuson SE



The Executive Board