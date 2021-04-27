DGAP-DD: ATOSS Software AG english

26.04.2021 / 17:46




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Häußermann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ATOSS Software AG


b) LEI

529900Q9G9280ADNOA39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005104400


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
177.0000 EUR 177000.00 EUR
177.0000 EUR 123900.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
177.0000 EUR 300900.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-26; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software AG

Rosenheimer Str. 141 h

81671 München

Germany
Internet: www.atoss.com





 
