26.04.2021



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 8th Interim Announcement



In the period from April 19, 2021 until and including April 23, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 103,100 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on February 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on February 26, 2021 and which has been increased and extended as per announcement on March 25, 2021.



The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from April 19, 2021 until and including April 23, 2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:
























Date Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares) Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)
April 19, 2021 24,399 74.7345
April 20, 2021 23,958 74.7062
April 21, 2021 23,083 74.5403
April 22, 2021 10,060 75.9190
April 23, 2021 21,600 75.9333
Total: 103,100 75.0512

 

The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from February 26, 2021 until and including April 23, 2021 amounts to 994,017 shares.



Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.



The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Koblenz, April 26, 2021



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
