Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 8th Interim Announcement

In the period from April 19, 2021 until and including April 23, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 103,100 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on February 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on February 26, 2021 and which has been increased and extended as per announcement on March 25, 2021.

The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from April 19, 2021 until and including April 23, 2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares)

Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)

April 19, 2021

24,399

74.7345

April 20, 2021

23,958

74.7062

April 21, 2021

23,083

74.5403

April 22, 2021

10,060

75.9190

April 23, 2021

21,600

75.9333

Total:

103,100

75.0512



The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from February 26, 2021 until and including April 23, 2021 amounts to 994,017 shares.

Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.

The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Koblenz, April 26, 2021

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA



The general partner