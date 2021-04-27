



DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc





/ 2020 IFRS Annual Financial Report (the "Report")













Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

















27.04.2021 / 16:47







Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linde Public Limited Company





27 April 2021





Re: 2020 IFRS Annual Financial Report (the "Report")





The Report has been published by Linde Public Limited Company (the "Company") and is available to view on the Company"s website, https://investors.linde.com/ifrsreport.





The Report has been submitted to the Central Bank of Ireland and to the Companies Announcement Office of Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at:





Companies Announcement Office Euronext Dublin



28 Anglesea Street



Dublin 2



Ireland





Tel. no: +353 1 617 4200







27.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

