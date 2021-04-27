DGAP-AFR: GRENKE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. április 27., kedd, 17:30







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GRENKE AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






GRENKE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








27.04.2021 / 17:30



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



GRENKE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 21, 2021

Address: https://www.grenke.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 21, 2021

Address: https://www.grenke.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 21, 2021

Address: https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations













27.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1189521  27.04.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189521&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum