Hiermit gibt die GRENKE AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 21.05.2021

Ort: https://www.grenke.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 21.05.2021

Ort: https://www.grenke.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 21.05.2021

Ort: https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Deutschland
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
