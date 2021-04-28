DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg surpasses forecast based on preliminary financial figures for financial year 2020/2021
2021. április 27., kedd, 18:16
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
According to preliminary figures, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) has exceeded its own forecast in terms of net sales and operating margin for the financial year 2020/2021 just ended (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021).
Thanks to a strong final quarter, sales of around EUR 1.913 billion were slightly above the forecast range of EUR 1.85 billion to EUR 1.90 billion. Due to rising demand, particularly in China, parts of Europe and, in the final quarter, also in the US, incoming orders rose to a level of around € 2.0 billion by the end of the financial year. In the fourth quarter alone, the order intake improved year-on-year from € 462 million to € 579 million.
As a result of the positive effects realized under the transformation program and the higher sales volume in the final quarter, the operating return exceeds the company"s own forecast. At around € 146 million, EBITDA excluding restructuring result in financial year 2020/2021 was significantly higher than in the previous year (€ 102 million). The EBITDA margin of around 7.6 percent thus exceeded the company"s own forecast of around 7 percent.
The company will publish its financial statements and annual report for financial year 2020/2021 on June 9, 2021.
Important note:
Contact:
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
Corporate Public Relations
Thomas Fichtl
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129
E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.com
Investor Relations
Robin Karpp
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-99 67120
E-Mail: robin.karpp@heidelberg.com
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Heidelberg surpasses forecast thanks to strong final quarter in FY 2020/2021
- Sales in FY 2020/2021 slightly above expectations at around € 1.913 billion
- Substantially improved order situation in the final quarter increases incoming orders to around € 2 billion
- Transformation program is taking effect: EBITDA margin excluding restructuring result at 7.6 percent better than forecast
- Positive free cash flow and low net financial debt
According to preliminary figures (unaudited), Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) has exceeded its own forecast in terms of net sales and operating margin for the financial year 2020/2021 just ended (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021). Thanks to a strong final quarter, sales of around € 1.913 billion were slightly above the forecast range of € 1.85 billion to € 1.90 billion. Due to rising demand particularly in China, parts of Europe and, in the final quarter, also in the US, incoming orders rose to a high level of around € 2.0 billion by the end of the financial year. In the fourth quarter alone, the order intake improved significantly to €579 million, from € 462 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The order backlog thus increased to a level of € 636 million, providing a favorable basis for the new financial year.
"With a strong final spurt, we have been able to continue our recovery in business volume since the Corona-induced low in the summer," said Rainer Hundsdörfer, Heidelberg"s CEO. "The upturn in the regions makes us confident that we will be able to continue our upward trend in net sales and margin in the future."
As a result of the positive effects realized under the transformation program and the higher sales volume in the final quarter, the operating return exceeded the company"s own forecast. At € 146 million, EBITDA excluding restructuring result in financial year 2020/2021 was significantly higher than in the previous year (€102 million). The EBITDA margin of around 7.6 percent exceeded the company"s own forecast of around 7 percent, even though the expected income from the sale of land at the Wiesloch site will only be recognized in the new financial year.
"The consistent and rapid implementation of our transformation program has stabilized Heidelberg during the pandemic and, with the tailwind of the market recovery setting in, provides the foundation for profitable growth," said Marcus A. Wassenberg, the company"s CFO.
As expected, the preliminary result after taxes in financial year 2020/21 has improved significantly year-on-year. Due to the favorable final quarter, the loss is expected to be somewhat lower than previously anticipated. Thanks in particular to the sharp reduction in net working capital and income from asset management in the reporting period, free cash flow for the financial year as a whole will be clearly positive and net financial debt will be kept at a low level.
The company will publish its financial statements and annual report for financial year 2020/2021 on June 9, 2021.
Image material, and further information about the company are available in the Investor Relations and Press Lounge of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com.
Heidelberg IR now on Twitter:
Further information:
Investor Relations
Important note:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
|Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6222 82-67121
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6222 82-67129
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@heidelberg.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007314007
|WKN:
|731400
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1189527
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1189527 27-Apr-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]