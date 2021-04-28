DGAP-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Change in the Chair of the Executive Board

2021. április 27., kedd, 18:41





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel


Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Change in the Chair of the Executive Board


27-Apr-2021 / 18:41 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Change in the Chair of the Executive Board



 



At today"s meeting, the Supervisory Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, and the Chairman of the Executive Board, Stefan De Loecker, reached an amicable agreement that he will resign from the Executive Board as of 30 June 2021.



The Supervisory Board appointed Vincent Warnery, currently responsible in the Executive Board for the "Pharmacy & Selective" as well as for the North America business, as Chairman of the Executive Board of the company with effect from 1 May 2021. The Supervisory Board also extended Mr. Warnery"s appointment for a further five years until 31 January 2027.






Contact:

Dr. Jens Geißler

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 5000

Fax: +49 (40) 4909 18 5000


Anke Schmidt

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 2001

Fax: +49 (40) 4909 2516







27-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Unnastraße 48

20245 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 4909-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 4909-34 34
E-mail: kontakt@Beiersdorf.com
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com
ISIN: DE0005200000
WKN: 520000
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1189537





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1189537  27-Apr-2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189537&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum