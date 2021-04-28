DGAP-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Change in the Chair of the Executive Board
2021. április 27., kedd, 18:41
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Change in the Chair of the Executive Board
At today"s meeting, the Supervisory Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, and the Chairman of the Executive Board, Stefan De Loecker, reached an amicable agreement that he will resign from the Executive Board as of 30 June 2021.
The Supervisory Board appointed Vincent Warnery, currently responsible in the Executive Board for the "Pharmacy & Selective" as well as for the North America business, as Chairman of the Executive Board of the company with effect from 1 May 2021. The Supervisory Board also extended Mr. Warnery"s appointment for a further five years until 31 January 2027.
Contact:
Dr. Jens Geißler
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 5000
Fax: +49 (40) 4909 18 5000
Anke Schmidt
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 2001
Fax: +49 (40) 4909 2516
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
|Unnastraße 48
|20245 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 4909-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 4909-34 34
|E-mail:
|kontakt@Beiersdorf.com
|Internet:
|www.Beiersdorf.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005200000
|WKN:
|520000
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1189537
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1189537 27-Apr-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]