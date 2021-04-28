DGAP-AFR: Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. április 27., kedd, 20:30







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








27.04.2021 / 20:30



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2021

Address: https://eifelhoehen-klinik.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/jahresabschlusse/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2021

Address: https://eifelhoehen-klinik.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/jahresabschlusse/













27.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG

Graurheindorfer Str. 137

53117 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.eifelhoehen-klinik.ag





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1189572  27.04.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189572&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum