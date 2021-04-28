



Total offer volume of EUR 772 million, assuming full exercise of Greenshoe option



Offer price implies a total market capitalisation of EUR 4 billion and a total enterprise value of EUR 5.9 billion



Free float expected to amount to 19% of outstanding share capital, if Greenshoe option is fully exercised



First day of trading on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol SYAB is planned for Friday, 30 April 2021







SYNLAB (the "Company"), the largest European clinical laboratory and medical diagnostic services company, has set the final offer price for its initial public offering (the "Offering") at EUR 18.00 per share. Assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe option and based on the final offer price, the total offer volume amounts to EUR 772 million. This comprises gross primary proceeds of EUR 400 million and gross secondary proceeds of around EUR 372 million, thereof around EUR 101 million related to the full exercise of the Greenshoe option. This valuation implies a total market capitalisation of SYNLAB at the time of listing of EUR 4 billion and a total enterprise value of EUR 5.9 billion. Upon completion of the offering and assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe option, the expected free float amounts to 19% with the remaining shares held by Pre-IPO shareholders, which include funds advised by Cinven as well as Novo Holdings, Ontario Teachers" Pension Plan Board, SYNLAB founder Dr. Bartl Wimmer and additional minority shareholders (the "Pre-IPO shareholders").

Mathieu Floreani, CEO of SYNLAB, said: "The IPO is an important step for SYNLAB to further strengthen our leading position in the growing diagnostics market. We are excited to continue creating value for our customers, shareholders and the society as a whole."

Sami Badarani, CFO of SYNLAB, added: "We are very confident in our capacity to reach our financial guidance, starting with 2021 as we record a very strong start to the year from an organic growth perspective and have already completed nine acquisitions since January. We are looking forward to present our Q1 2021 results on 12 May 2021 and provide further details on our strong performance."

The Offering comprises 22.2 million newly issued ordinary bearer shares from a capital increase. In addition, 20.7 million ordinary bearer shares from the Pre-IPO shareholders were allocated, consisting of 15.1 million secondary shares and 5.6 million over-allotment shares in connection with the Greenshoe option.

Trading of the Company"s shares on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to begin on 30 April 2021 under the trading symbol SYAB, the German securities code (WKN) A2TSL7, and the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A2TSL71. The settlement and completion of the offering is planned for 4 May 2021.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, Jefferies and UniCredit Bank AG have been mandated as Joint Bookrunners. Crédit Agricole CIB and Natixis are acting as Co-Lead Managers. Lilja & Co. is the independent advisor to the shareholders and SYNLAB.

About SYNLAB Group

SYNLAB Group is the largest European clinical laboratory and medical diagnostic services provider by revenue and number of tests. SYNLAB offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics for patients, practising doctors, clinics and the pharmaceutical industry.



Providing the leading level of service within the industry, SYNLAB is the partner of choice for diagnostics in human and veterinary medicine. The Group continuously innovates medical diagnostic services for the benefit of patients and customers.



SYNLAB operates in 36 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in most markets. More than 20,000 employees (FTE), including over 1,200 medical experts, as well as a large number of other specialists such as biologists, chemists and laboratory technicians, contribute every day to the Group"s worldwide success. SYNLAB carries out approximately 500 million laboratory tests per year and achieved Group revenues of EUR 2.6 billion in 2020.



More information can be found on www.synlab.com





For more information:

Media contact:



Carolin Amann, FTI Consulting





Florian Brückner, FTI Consulting

+49 (0) 175 299 3048

Carolin.Amann@fticonsulting.com



+49 (0) 160 9192 5265

Florian.Brueckner@fticonsulting.com

Investor contact:



Mark Reinhard, SYNLAB

+49 (0) 170 118 3753

Mark.Reinhard@synlab.com



