Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Capital increase successfully executed

- All 3.76 million new shares placed

- Gross issue proceeds of approximately 105 million euros



Frankfurt/Main, 28 April 2021 - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG", the "Company"; Deutsche Börse Prime Standard, ISIN DE000A1TNUT7) has successfully placed its rights issue resolved on 12 April 2021 on the market. 99.0 per cent of subscription rights were exercised. The gross issue proceeds from the capital increase amount to approximately 105 million euros. The total of 3.76 million new shares - around 25 per cent of the existing share capital - were offered to the Company"s shareholders by way of a rights issue, subject to certain restrictions, during the period between 14 April 2021 and 27 April 2021 at a subscription ratio of one new share for every four existing shares by way of indirect subscription rights, at a subscription price of 28.00 euros for each new share. Any new shares which have not been subscribed will be placed in the market.

DBAG intends to use the issue proceeds to finance ongoing investments which have not yet been completed, as well as to finance future co-investments alongside private equity funds advised or managed by DBAG - especially the most recently launched DBAG Fund VIII - as well as for Long-Term Investments and for general corporate purposes.

"With the capital increase, we are consistently implementing our financing strategy - in the long term, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG finances itself exclusively through the stock market or through returns from the portfolio," Susanne Zeidler, Chief Financial Officer of DBAG, stated. Torsten Grede, Spokesman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, added: "The successful capital increase demonstrates just how attractive Deutsche Beteiligungs AG"s business model is for its existing shareholders as well as new investors, who gain access to a portfolio comprising more than 30 German mid-sized companies with great potential via the DBAG share. Furthermore, they participate in fee income from our Fund Investment Services, which have markedly increased."

DBAG invests in mid-sized enterprises, predominantly in Germany. Leveraging its equity, and the know-how of its experienced investment team, it triggers developments that drive value increases: over a period of some 25 years, DBAG has at least doubled its shareholders" capital through majority investments held over five years on average. Through minority stakes invested in growth financing, it even managed to more than triple the capital invested, albeit over a holding period of close to seven years. DBAG further expanded its product range of equity solutions for Mittelstand companies last year: Long-Term Investments with an expected holding period of at least seven years complement the Company"s offer to mid-sized enterprises. DBAG plans to invest an average of 120 million euros per annum during the current and the two subsequent financial years. This translates into an increase of around 40 per cent compared to the three previous financial years. "We see our shareholders" strong response as a sign of trust, and as support for our growth strategy", CFO Zeidler said, commenting on the subscription ratio of 99 per cent.

The Company will shortly be applying for registration of the capital increase with the Commercial Register, in order for the capital increase to become legally effective. The new shares are planned to be admitted to trading on likely 29 April 2021, and to be included in the existing listing on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange on 3 May 2021, as well as in the sub-segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange"s Regulated Market with additional post-admission listing obligations (Prime Standard). The new shares carry full dividend rights from 1 October 2020.

DBAG mandated Jefferies GmbH and UniCredit Bank AG to act as Joint Global Coordinators for the transaction; Lilja & Co. and Allen & Overy LLP acted as advisors to DBAG during the preparation and execution phases of the capital increase. The Joint Global Coordinators were advised by Hogan Lovells International LLP.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, a listed private equity company, initiates closed-end private equity funds, and itself invests alongside those funds predominantly in well-positioned mid-market companies with development potential. For many years, DBAG"S focus has been on industrial sectors. A growing portion of DBAG"s equity investments is now deployed in the growth sectors of broadband/telecommunications, IT services/software and healthcare. Its long-term, value-enhancing entrepreneurial investment approach makes DBAG a sought-after investment partner in the German-speaking world. DBAG Group"s assets under management or advisory amount to 2.5 billion euros.





