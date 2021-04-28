DGAP-AFR: IKB Funding Trust I: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. április 28., szerda, 09:00







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: IKB Funding Trust I


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






IKB Funding Trust I: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








28.04.2021 / 09:00



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



IKB Funding Trust I hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021

Address: http://ikb-funding-1.com/













28.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: IKB Funding Trust I

1105 North Market Street, Suite 1300

19890 Wilmington, DE

United States
Internet: http://ikb-funding-1.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1188090  28.04.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188090&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum