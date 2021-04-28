DGAP-AFR: Klassik Radio AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Klassik Radio AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2021

Address: https://www.klassikradioag.de/finanzberichte.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2021

Address: https://www.klassikradioag.de/finanzberichte.html













Language: English
Company: Klassik Radio AG

Imhofstraße 12

86159 Augsburg

Germany
Internet: www.klassikradioag.de





 
