DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital now covered by Edison with a fair value of €69.22 per share
CLIQ Digital now covered by Edison with a fair value of €69.22 per share
- Edison calculates a €69.22 fair value of CLIQ Digital by its peer valuation approach
- CLIQ"s research coverage now extended to five reputable brokers
CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, is pleased to announce that as of today Edison has assumed research coverage and values CLIQ Digital"s shares at €69.22 on the basis of a peer valuation.
Edison provides a world-renowned equity research platform with deep multisector expertise and research, which is widely read by international investors, advisors and stakeholders. Principally, Edison does not issue target prices nor share recommendations but derives fair values from both a peer valuation as well as a DCF approach.
Fiona Orford-Williams, Edison"s media analyst, opined that "CLIQ"s share price performance has been extremely strong as the market has grasped the scale of the opportunity and management"s success to date in monetising it." Furthermore, "CLIQ Digital has started to deliver on its strategy, with several guidance upgrades, and the share price has responded very strongly, climbing 669% over the last year. The rating nevertheless remains at a discount to other global entertainment and customer acquisition peers on EV/Sales, EV/EBIT and P/E."
Statement from Ben Bos, member of the Management Board:
CLIQ Digital shares are now covered by a total of five reputable research companies:
As at 28 April 2021
All research studies are available at: https://cliqdigital.ag/investors/financials#investors-financials-analysts
Financial calendar 2021:
For further information, please contact
CLIQ Digital AG
Investor Relations
Sebastian McCoskrie | Michael Kriszun
Mob.: +49 151 52043659 | +49 151 52207955
Email: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com | m.kriszun@cliqdigital.com
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH (PR adviser)
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
About CLIQ Digital:
CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The company has a long-standing and successful history in expert digital marketing and offering niche products for the mass market at competitive prices. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employs staff of 100 from 29 different nationalities as at 31 December 2020. The company is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. CLIQ Digital is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The company is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
