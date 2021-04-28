DGAP-AFR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

2021. április 28., szerda, 10:01







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: SMA Solar Technology AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






SMA Solar Technology AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen








28.04.2021 / 10:01



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die SMA Solar Technology AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.05.2021

Ort: https://www.SMA.de/IR/Finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.05.2021

Ort: https://www.SMA.de/IR/FinancialReports













28.04.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.sma.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1189879  28.04.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189879&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum