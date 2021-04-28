DGAP-AFR: United Internet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

United Internet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021

Address: http://www.united-internet.de/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021

Address: http://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/publications/reports.html













Company: United Internet AG

Elgendorfer Straße 57

56410 Montabaur

Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de





 
