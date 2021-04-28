DGAP-AFR: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021

Address: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations#e-tabs-id-berichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021

Address: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations-en#e-tabs-id-reports













Language: English
Company: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft

Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5

63477 Maintal

Germany
Internet: www.1und1-drillisch.de





 
