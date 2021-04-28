





1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 11, 2021Address: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations#e-tabs-id-berichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 11, 2021Address: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations-en#e-tabs-id-reports

























