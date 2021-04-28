DGAP-AFR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

SMA Solar Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2021

Address: https://www.SMA.de/IR/Finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2021

Address: https://www.SMA.de/IR/FinancialReports













Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de





 
