DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification of Q1 2021 Results
2021. április 28., szerda, 18:30
Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting, Bluetooth(R) low energy and industrial edge computing solutions, will announce its First Quarter 2021 results on Wednesday 12th May 2021.
The Company will not host a conference call on the day of results.
The full announcement will be made available on the Investor Relations website: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations
For further information please contact:
Dialog Semiconductor
FTI Consulting London
FTI Consulting Frankfurt
About Dialog Semiconductor
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 7021 805-412
|Fax:
|+49 7021 805-200
|E-mail:
|jose.cano@diasemi.com
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
|WKN:
|927200
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|1189927
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1189927 28.04.2021
