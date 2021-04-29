



APONTIS PHARMA AG sets price range for planned IPO between EUR 18.50 and EUR 24.50 per share

















29.04.2021 / 08:30









NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.



APONTIS PHARMA AG sets price range for planned IPO between EUR 18.50 and EUR 24.50 per share

Total placement volume between EUR 98 million and EUR 130 million expected



Net proceeds approximately EUR 40 million from placement of new shares to fund continued growth strategy



Offer period from 30 April to 06 May 2021 with first day of trading at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Scale) scheduled for 11 May 2021



Free float of approximately 42% to 62% targeted after the IPO



Approval and publication of the securities prospectus expected in the course of today



Monheim am Rhein, 29 April 2021. APONTIS PHARMA AG ("APONTIS PHARMA" or "Company"), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, today set the price range for its planned initial public offering ("IPO") at EUR 18.50 to EUR 24.50 per share and announces further details of the planned listing of its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Scale).

The final offer price per share and the placement volume will be determined in the course of a book building process and is expected to be set on 06 May 2021. The offer comprises 2,000,000 shares from a cash capital increase, 1,600,000 secondary shares in a base deal and 1,000,000 secondary shares from the exercise of an upsize option by the major shareholder Paragon Partners as well as 690,000 secondary shares in connection with an over-allotment option, corresponding to a total placement volume between EUR 98 million and EUR 130 million. Assuming the full placement of 5,290,000 offered shares, the total market capitalization post-money will range between EUR 157 million and EUR 208 million, implying a post-IPO free float of up to 62% and thus allowing liquid trading in the Company"s shares.

APONTIS PHARMA aims to raise net proceeds of around EUR 40 million (based on the mid-point of the price range) to primarily pursue selected investments in the development of new Single Pills, the acceleration of the development and licensing of its existing short-term product pipeline and the expansion of its marketing and sales activities to capture further market share as well as product acquisitions.

Karlheinz Gast, CEO of APONTIS PHARMA AG, on the Company"s differentiating qualities: "Lack of adherence to taking medications, especially for cardiovascular diseases, the most common cause of death in Germany, is a silent epidemic. Often, chronically ill patients are overstrained by the sheer number of pills they must take every day. With our established leadership role and proven track record in Germany as a pioneer in the field of Single Pills, we offer exactly what the doctor prescribes, combining two to three generic active pharmaceutical ingredients into one Single Pill. With a portfolio of eight Single Pills - all of which were launched since 2013 and have already been used to treat hundreds of thousands of patients. The regulatory data protection of single pills for 10 years after approval of the marketing authorization, combined with our core competitive strength - sales and marketing power - builds a broad moat around us. With over 130 sales professionals, APONTIS has direct access to approximately 20,000 primary care physicians and 3,000 specialists in Germany, who are the key decision-makers for Single Pill prescriptions."

The offer period is expected to start on 30 April 2021 and end on 06 May 2021 at 12.00 CEST for retail investors and 16.00 CEST for institutional investors. Retail investors will be able to place purchase orders via the subscription functionality DirectPlace(R) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as expected from 04 May 2021. Based on a book building process, the final offer price, and the final number of shares to be sold in the IPO are to be determined on or about 06 May 2021. First day of trading in the shares is expected for 11 May 2021. Delivery of the shares is to take place on 12 May 2021.

The Management Board and the senior management members will not sell any shares in the IPO. Furthermore, the Company, the Management Board, the members of the Supervisory Board and senior management members as well as all other existing shareholders, including Paragon Partners, have agreed to a lock-up period of 12 months to all their shares following the IPO, of which the last six months may be waived by Hauck & Aufhäuser.

Hauck & Aufhäuser will act as Sole Global Coordinator and together with M.M. Warburg & CO as Joint Bookrunner for the IPO.

APONTIS PHARMA shares are to be listed under international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A3CMGM5 and the ticker symbol APPH.

Additional details of the offering will be made available in the securities prospectus, which is expected to be approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) today, and which will subsequently be published on the Company"s website (www.apontis-pharma.de).



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe"s leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.



About Paragon Partners GmbH:

Paragon Partners GmbH is one of the leading independent private equity firms in Europe with more than EUR 1.2 billion of equity under management. Paragon works closely with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth and operational excellence. The investment portfolio covers various industries and currently comprises 14 companies. Paragon was founded in 2004 and is based in Munich, Germany. For further information please refer to www.paragon.de.



APONTIS PHARMA AG

Investor Relations

ir@apontis-pharma.de



T: +49 2173 89 55 4900



F: +49 2173 89 55 1521



Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10



40789 Monheim am Rhein



Germany

apontis-pharma.de



APONTIS PHARMA press contact

Sven Pauly



Sara Pinto

T: +49 (0)89 125 09 03 30



IMPORTANT NOTICE

These materials may not be, directly or indirectly, published, distributed or transmitted in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the " Securities ") of Apontis Pharma AG (the " Company ") in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act "). There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States. The Securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the " Order "), or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.), or (iii) to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in an investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the United Kingdom Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as " Relevant Persons "). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. The offer will be made solely by the means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus which is yet to be published. An investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities of Apontis Pharma AG should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The securities prospectus will be published promptly upon approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and will be available free of charge on the APONTIS PHARMA AG website.

In connection with the placement of the shares in APONTIS PHARMA AG, Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG will act as stabilization manager (the " Stabilization Manager ") and may, as Stabilization Manager, make overallotments and take stabilization measures in accordance with Article 5(4) and (5) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse in conjunction with Articles 5 through 8 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052) of 8 March 2016. Stabilization measures aim at supporting the market price of the shares of APONTIS PHARMA AG (the " Company ") during the stabilization period, such period starting on the date the Company"s shares commence trading on the open market (Scale) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), expected to be 11 May 2021, end ending no later than 30 calendar days thereafter (the " Stabilization Period "). Stabilization transactions may result in a market price that is higher than would otherwise prevail. However, the Stabilization Manager is under no obligation to take any stabilization measures. Therefore, stabilization may not necessarily occur and it may cease at any time. Stabilization measures may be undertaken at the following trading venues: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra, BATS Europe, Berlin Stock Exchange, Tradegate Exchange, Chi-X Exchange, Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Equiduct MTF, Eurocac Stock Exchange, Hamburg Stock Exchange, Hanover Stock Exchange, IBIS, Munich Stock Exchange, Stuttgart Stock Exchange, Turquoise MTF, VirtX Exchange.