Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








29.04.2021




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Seidel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

wallstreet:online AG


b) LEI

39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Aktie
ISIN: DEOOOA2GS6O9


b) Nature of the transaction

Kauf


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
23,60 EUR 19611,60 EUR
23,60 EUR 3988,40 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
23,60 EUR 23600 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-28; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT














Language: English
Company: wallstreet:online AG

Seydelstraße 18

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.de





 
