Sale of exceet Secure Solutions GmbH, Dusseldorf





Grevenmacher, 29 April 2021 - exceet Group AG, an exceet group company, signed a contract today with Utimaco IS GmbH to sell its subsidiary exceet Secure Solutions GmbH ("eSS"). The buyer is controlled by EQT Mid-Market Fund, a fund of the private equity firm EQT. The internet and IT-Service Provider eSS, headquartered in Dusseldorf, is part of the exceet group"s business segment "Software (incl. IoT)". The transaction is based on an eSS valuation of EUR 5.0 million cash-and-debt free. Once the transaction is completed, the exceet group"s net cash position (available cash less interest bearing liabilities) after transaction costs will increase approx. by EUR 4.7 million to approx. EUR 20 million. The Closing of the transaction is scheduled for 30 April 2021.

Shortly before the signature of the contract, the wholly owned subsidiary of eSS, Lucom GmbH Elektronikkomponente und Systeme ("Lucom"), was sold intra-group to exceet Group SCA, and Lucom therefore remaining an entity of the exceet group. The purchase price was offset with receivables of exceet Group AG without effecting the liquidity of eSS.

eSS generated revenues of about EUR 4.0 million and an operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)1) of EUR -0.7 million in the financial year 2020.

1) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization





Heike Kiefer



Email: investor.relations@exceet.com



exceet Group SCA



17, rue de Flaxweiler



L-6776 Grevenmacher



Luxemburg



Telefon +352 28 38 47 20

ISIN: LU0472835155



WKN: A0YF5P



Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)

About exceet



exceet is a listed holding company focusing on technology corporations within the healthcare and electronics markets.