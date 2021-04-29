DGAP-Adhoc: exceet Group SCA: Sale of exceet Secure Solutions GmbH
DGAP-Ad-hoc: exceet Group SCA / Key word(s): Disposal/Disposal
Ad hoc Announcement
Shortly before the signature of the contract, the wholly owned subsidiary of eSS, Lucom GmbH Elektronikkomponente und Systeme ("Lucom"), was sold intra-group to exceet Group SCA, and Lucom therefore remaining an entity of the exceet group. The purchase price was offset with receivables of exceet Group AG without effecting the liquidity of eSS.
eSS generated revenues of about EUR 4.0 million and an operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)1) of EUR -0.7 million in the financial year 2020.
1) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
About exceet
