DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








29.04.2021 / 15:30



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2021

Address: https://www.db.com/ir/de/berichte-deutsche-postbank-funding-trusts.htm


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2021

Address: https://www.db.com/ir/en/reports-deutsche-postbank-funding-trusts.htm













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I

1011 Centre Road, Suite 200

19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware

United States
Internet: www.db.com





 
