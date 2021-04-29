DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








29.04.2021 / 15:47



Hiermit gibt die Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.04.2021

Ort: https://www.db.com/ir/de/berichte-deutsche-postbank-funding-trusts.htm


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.04.2021

Ort: https://www.db.com/ir/en/reports-deutsche-postbank-funding-trusts.htm













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III

1011 Centre Road, Suite 200

19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware

Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
Internet: www.db.com





 
