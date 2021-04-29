



CLIQ Digital successfully concludes virtual Annual General Meeting

















29.04.2021 / 17:00









Corporate News



29 April 2021

CLIQ Digital successfully concludes virtual Annual General Meeting

- Dividend of €1.16 per share approved

- Excellent operational development in 2020

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, successfully concluded today its first ever virtual Annual General Meeting.

Statement from Ben Bos, member of the Management Board:



"The CLIQ Group can look back on 2020 as a year of outstanding strategic and operational success. We have worked hard, and we have delivered. In 2020, we made great progress by decisively advancing and growing its business strongly. We achieved all our goals for the year and now our focus is to build on this success and take the company to the next level."

Ben Bos explained in detail the company"s business development and market environment in 2020 as well as the company"s growth drivers and outlook for 2021.

The Annual General Meeting passed all resolutions in accordance with the proposals of the administration. In particular, the shareholders approved the proposed dividend distribution of €1.16 per share. Furthermore, the actions of the management board and the supervisory board in the business year 2020 were approved. About 35% of the total voting capital was present.

Financial calendar 2021:

1Q 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call (2 p.m. CEST)

Thursday

6 May 2021

2Q/6M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call

Tuesday

3 August 2021

3Q/9M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call

Tuesday

2 November 2021



For further information, please contact

CLIQ Digital AG

Investor Relations

Sebastian McCoskrie | Michael Kriszun

Mob.: +49 151 52043659 | +49 151 52207955

Email: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com | m.kriszun@cliqdigital.com

www.cliqdigital.ag/investors

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH (PR adviser)

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel.: +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The company has a long-standing and successful history in expert digital marketing and offering niche products for the mass market at competitive prices. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employs staff of 100 from 29 different nationalities as at 31 December 2020. The company is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. CLIQ Digital is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The company is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.