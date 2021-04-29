



Annual General Meeting of HAMBORNER REIT AG resolves dividend of €0.47 per share - Choice of cash or scrip dividend

















29.04.2021









PRESS RELEASE

Annual General Meeting of HAMBORNER REIT AG resolves dividend of €0.47 per share - Choice of cash or scrip dividend

Duisburg, 29 April 2021 - This year"s Annual General Meeting of HAMBORNER REIT AG was held virtually today. All the resolutions proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were approved by a large majority. The decisions included the discharging of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2020 financial year, the approval of the remuneration systems for members of the Management Board and the remuneration for members of the Supervisory Board as well as the renewal of the authorisation to acquire treasury shares.

DIVIDEND

Today"s Annual General Meeting confirmed the dividend proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board and resolved a dividend for the 2020 financial year of €0.47 per share. Based on today"s Xetra closing price, this represents a dividend yield of 5.0%.

In the light of the high level of shareholder acceptance last year, a scrip dividend is offered once again. Shareholders interested in a straightforward reinvestment of their dividend entitlement can again receive stock in HAMBORNER REIT AG instead of a conventional cash dividend.

Shareholders will be informed by their custodian bank and can make their choice until 17 May 2021. The date on which the cash dividend will be paid and the new shares issued is expected to be 27 May 2021 and 31. May 2021, respectively.

Further information on the scrip dividend and a dividend calculator that can be used to calculate shareholders" individual entitlement to new shares can be found on the company"s website at https://www.hamborner.de/en/investor-relations/scrip-dividend.html.

VOTING RESULTS

The results of the votes on the individual items of the agenda can be viewed on the company"s website at https://www.hamborner.de/en/investor-relations/general-shareholders-meeting.html.

ABOUT HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around €1.6 billion. The portfolio focuses on modern office properties at established locations as well as local supply properties as large-scale retail assets, retail parks, DIY stores and attractive high street properties in major German cities and mid-sized centres.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainably attractive dividend strategy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

