DGAP-Adhoc: fashionette AG acquires Dutch online retailer Brandfield
2021. április 29., csütörtök, 22:04
DGAP-Ad-hoc: fashionette AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
Dusseldorf, 29 April 2021. fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 / GSIN A2QEFA) ("fashionette") today has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire all of the shares of the holding companies Brandfield Holding B.V. and Fastylo Holding B.V., each headquarted in Groningen, the Netherlands, and each holding an operating subsidiary (together "Brandfield"). The sellers are the holding companies of the founders and the management of Brandfield.
Brandfield is a European online retailer of premium fashion accessories with a focus on the core region of the Netherlands and Belgium. Brandfield offers a wide range of premium fashion accessories such as jewellery, watches and leather goods with more than 8,000 SKUs (product units). In the financial year 2019/20, Brandfield generated profitable net revenues of EUR 26.7 million (proforma consolidated) with approximately 100 employees. For the financial year 2020/21 ending 30 June 2021, Brandfield expects net revenues of around EUR 40 million and a positive EBITDA* (proforma consolidated in each case).
The net purchase price is in the lower double-digit million Euro range. The closing of the transaction is subject to a condition precedent, which is expected to occur on 1 July 2021.
The acquisition of Brandfield will enable fashionette to significantly increase its market share and expand geographically in Europe, in addition to accelerating the scaling of its data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories. Brandfield"s founder and current management team will continue to play an active role in the company and further develop Brandfield"s business following the completion of the transaction.
* fashionette defines EBITDA as net revenue plus other operating income less cost of materials, personnel expenses and other operating expenses.
Certain statements in this disclosure may constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in fashionette"s disclosures. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events and fashionette undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements. The actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in this disclosure due to several factors.
Investor Relations
Susan Hoffmeister
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|fashionette AG
|Lierenfelder Straße 45
|40231 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@fashionette.com
|Internet:
|corporate.fashionette.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QEFA1
|WKN:
|A2QEFA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1190862
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1190862 29-Apr-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]