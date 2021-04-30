DGAP-AFR: ROY Asset Holding SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: ROY Asset Holding SE


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






ROY Asset Holding SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen








29.04.2021 / 23:24



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die ROY Asset Holding SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.05.2021

Ort: https://royasset.de/anlegerbeziehungen/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.05.2021

Ort: https://royasset.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.11.2021

Ort: https://royasset.de/anlegerbeziehungen/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.11.2021

Ort: https://royasset.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ROY Asset Holding SE

Gießener Str. 42

35410 Hungen

Deutschland
Internet: www.roykeramik.de





 
